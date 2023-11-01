Aviance Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 634.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EMD opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.