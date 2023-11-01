The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Increased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 600.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 2.1 %

ALL opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

