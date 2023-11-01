IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,008 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

