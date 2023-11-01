Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 145.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

