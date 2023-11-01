Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 598,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 512,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Vita Coco Trading Up 16.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 45,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $1,336,948.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,575 shares of company stock worth $6,559,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 806,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $4,385,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 159,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

