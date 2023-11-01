Short Interest in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Decreases By 7.4%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 14,900,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 33.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 107,098 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 85.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FATE stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $178.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.50.
FATE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
