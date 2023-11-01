Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 4.9%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.86 and last traded at $127.79. Approximately 2,276,415 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,001,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.44.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average is $194.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

