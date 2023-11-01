Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 407.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 40.5% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $467,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 67.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $454,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

