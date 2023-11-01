Choreo LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1,593.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 17.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSX by 32.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 229,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 55,722 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.