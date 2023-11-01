Choreo LLC Sells 3,224 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

