Choreo LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SUI opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

