U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.56 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.94 and a 200-day moving average of $248.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

