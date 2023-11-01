U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,618 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after purchasing an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,333,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.22. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $213.56 and a one year high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.