U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,180 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

