U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 22,300 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.