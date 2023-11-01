Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $6.69 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. DZ Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average is $153.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

