Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,180,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,270,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after purchasing an additional 613,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE KMB opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

