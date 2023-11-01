GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 15,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.