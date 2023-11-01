Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 5,796 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Patterson Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 79.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,889 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.