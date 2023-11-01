D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %
ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $72.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Document Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
