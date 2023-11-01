Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 97,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,609 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

TKC opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Cuts Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.68 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 20.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.0953 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

