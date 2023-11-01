D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $239,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

