abrdn plc Acquires 20,461 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.48% of Amdocs worth $57,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

