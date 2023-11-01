abrdn plc Acquires 6,045 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $59,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after buying an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after buying an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $588.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $639.03 and its 200-day moving average is $619.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $384.72 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

