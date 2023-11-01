Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.17% of Agilent Technologies worth $61,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.44.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

