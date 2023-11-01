abrdn plc Grows Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $65,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $450.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

