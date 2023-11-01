L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $63,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $243.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.12 and a 200-day moving average of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Raymond James raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

