abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,597 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $74,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,815,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CYBR opened at $163.64 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $174.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.
CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
