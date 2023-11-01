abrdn plc Acquires 58,069 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 493,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,069 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.22% of Ferguson worth $77,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $171.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,064 shares in the company, valued at $175,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FERG. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

