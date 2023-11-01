abrdn plc Purchases 140,613 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,384,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,613 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.31% of ONEOK worth $85,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,686,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

