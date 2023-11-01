abrdn plc Purchases 28,531 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.58% of Axon Enterprise worth $83,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 152.61 and a beta of 0.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.64 and a 1-year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.