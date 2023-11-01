abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $87,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $255.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

