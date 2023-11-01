Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $148.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.