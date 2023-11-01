Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE SO opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

