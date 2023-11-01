Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 177.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 194.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $1,275,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $2,572,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 129,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.