Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

