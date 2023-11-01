Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.