Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.