iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

