Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,045,225,000 after buying an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW opened at $224.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.04 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

