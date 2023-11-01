Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Post worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

Post Trading Down 0.6 %

Post stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Further Reading

