Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

