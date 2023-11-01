Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $507.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $501.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $405.63 and a 12-month high of $525.37.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.