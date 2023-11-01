Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.91.

Shares of CHTR opened at $402.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $432.84 and its 200-day moving average is $388.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

