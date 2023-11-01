Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Golar LNG Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.69. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $77.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

