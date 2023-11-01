Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

