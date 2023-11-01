Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $91,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Stock Up 0.3 %

CCK stock opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $96.35.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

