Adviser Investments LLC Buys 252 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.