IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,557 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.