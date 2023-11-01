Adviser Investments LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,837,514,000 after buying an additional 319,196 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.